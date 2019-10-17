Boris Johnson unexpectedly announced the conclusion of a deal with the EU Brexit
Thursday, October 17, Prime Minister Boris Johnson unexpectedly announced a deal with the European Union on Brexit. It happened a few hours before EU summit in Brussels, which brings together the heads of state and government of the countries of the European Union. The summit will last two days. It is called decisive for great Britain.
At this meeting, Johnson had agreed to submit to Brussels the draft agreement on the UK exit from the EU. Even on the morning of 17 October, all European media claimed that this will not happen. Feverish negotiations that the last days were the representatives of London and Brussels on the terms Brexit, has not brought the expected results.
Now, however, Johnson says the opposite. He said that the new agreement will enable both sides to “regain control” over the ongoing process. The details of the agreement are not yet known.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed that a draft document has been agreed and will be presented to the participants of the summit in Brussels.
