Boris Johnson will take the post of Prime Minister
On Tuesday, July 23, in London, it was announced the name of the new leader of the Conservative party. A six-week marathon came to an end. The resignation of Theresa may paved the way for the former mayor of London and former Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain Boris Johnson to lead not only the ruling party but also the government of the United Kingdom.
Initially the vacant post claimed 11 people. To finish came two — Johnson and the current British foreign Secretary Jeremy hunt. But Johnson, according to surveys among the tories was considered the clear favorite.
Hunt and Johnson sat in the audience in the front row. First, they together went in there to the applause of those present. Next to the podium, invited the representative of the Commission, which was engaged in counting of votes. And she announced the name of the new party leader — Boris Johnson!
Johnson automatically becomes the new Prime Minister of great Britain. Formally, his candidacy must now approve Elizabeth II.
Johnson’s victory led to the resignation of half of the current Cabinet of Ministers. Those who resigned from their posts, I do not agree with the promise of Boris Johnson, Brexit terminate on 31 October and not a day later, even if the withdrawal of Britain from the EU will take place without the agreement.
