“Borispol” and “Kharkiv” was among the top 5 European airports

By the end of October, the airports of Boryspil and Kharkiv again proved to be among the top 5 European airports showing the best growth rates in passenger traffic.
It is reported by the CTS, reports Biznestsentr.
As reported, Boryspil took the second position in the second group of airports with passenger traffic from 10 to 25 million mon people. The largest Ukrainian airport showed dynamics +of 22.3%. The leader in this group was the airport “Milan-Malpensa” with an index of 31.2%.
Airport “Kharkiv” was in fourth place in the fourth group, where the airports with passenger traffic of up to 5 million people a year. Dynamics of Kharkiv airport +69,6%. It was ahead and took the third place in group airport “Mostar” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) with the index +112,3%. Group leader — airport “Bucharest” dynamics +913,4%.
In the group of airports with passenger traffic of over 25 million the leader of October was Antalya airport (+14.8 per cent).
In the third quarter of this year the airport “Boryspil” also held a current second place in the second group. Also the airport “Kharkiv” was in fourth place in the fourth group.
The rating is the European branch of the airports Council International (ACI Europe).