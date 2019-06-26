Born in captivity, monarch butterflies do not fly South
The hand-reared monarch butterflies are not able to migrate South. To such conclusion scientists from the University of Chicago. The study is published in the journal .
We carried out an experiment: obtained in artificial breeding of butterflies were placed in a device able to determine the direction in which they fly. If they did not show any preference in the movement towards the South, so the probability to successfully fly from Canada to Mexico it would not be very high. If butterflies had a preference for the southern direction, the chances of the flights she increased.
At the same time, captured naturally expected the monarchs “flew” to the South. Currently experts can’t explain why the hand-reared descendants of wild butterflies lose their ability to migrate.
Add, millions of the monarch butterfly every spring, fly with the winter in warm Mexico in the entire United States to the canadian border. In the fall they follow the same path back. During migration is replaced by several generations of insects, as a result, the monarchs flew to Canada – that’s not the same butterflies that left Mexico.