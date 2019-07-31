Born survivor: China rescued a baby who fell from the sixth floor (video)
In China, in Chongqing, witnesses miraculously saved a three-year old boy who fell from the balcony on the sixth floor of a residential building. He fell right on the blanket and stretched them, reports CCTV news videoagentstvo+.
It is reported that the baby was hanging, holding hands on the edge of the balcony and tried to climb back.
“I looked up and saw that there dangles a small child. My first reaction is to find something to catch it. I thought I was about to rush in and catch him with my bare hands, but it didn’t work”,— said the employee of the local management company, Zhu Yanhua.
Witnesses found a big blanket that stretched employees of the management company, doctors and law enforcement officers. Then they began to wait for the inevitable fall of a child.
“I was there at the time and helped to pull the blanket. After ten seconds, the boy fell. It all happened so quickly,”said Zhou Xiaobo, one of the saviors. Then the baby was taken to the hospital where doctors stated that he was not injured.
The police found that the incident happened when the boy was left alone at home — his grandmother went out for groceries.
The Agency notes that in recent years in China has seen two similar cases. So, in may in the city of Ghulja (Yining) in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region, the driver, parked the car at home, caught fell from the window of the fifth floor of a boy aged 2 years and 7 months. And last month in Enjoyor Tujia-Mascom Autonomous County of Guizhou province local division of power takeoff caught fallen from the third floor of the child, also a boy. In both incidents, the children did not suffer serious injuries.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the luck 11-month-old baby fell from the window of the apartment on the fifth floor. During the fall the boy was snagged on the metal profile of the balcony of the third floor, which prevented a tragedy. Toddler hung by one handle on the strap. He saw a woman who fed cats at the bottom. She began to scream, the cry ran men. One was on the roof, the other went to, and they therefore caught the child.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter