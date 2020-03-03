Borodyansky intends to negotiate with Discovery on the rights to broadcast in Ukraine 2020 Olympics
The Minister of culture, youth and sports Vladimir Borodyansky intends to negotiate with the media holding Discovery regarding the granting of rights to private broadcasters to rebroadcast the summer Olympic games in Tokyo, which will be held this year. The Minister said at a press conference.
“Next week I’m going to London to talk to Discovery regarding the provision of rights of commercial broadcasters for the retransmission of the Olympic Games,” he said.
According to him, the culture today is the day I have offers from 3 groups of commercial broadcasters about retransmission of the Olympic games. He also hoped that 2 weeks will already be well-known result regarding the possibility of such relay.
Recall, there is a risk that Ukraine may not show the 2020 Olympics, as the official teletranslation “UA: Suspine” arrested all of the invoices for the debts of the former state National television company of Ukraine.
The Olympics will take place from 24 July to 9 August, however, there is a danger that it can pass generally without spectators because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection.