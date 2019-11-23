Borussia, by the break, losing 0:3 last team in the Bundesliga, managed to pull the match (video)
In the framework of the 12th round of the Bundesliga, one of the leaders of the championship – Dortmund “Borussia” home “Signal Iduna Park” suddenly had problems with the debutant of the higher German division, which firmly closes the standings – “Paderborn”.
The players of “Borussia” should be ashamed of the game demonstrated in the first half. Unexplained failures of the defense line of the hosts has led to the fact that on a break “bumblebees” have left, losing 0:3.
In the second half wards Lucien favr from the beginning included an additional rate and in the 47th minute of Jadon Sancho closing the gap in the score was 1:3.
It seemed that the opponent has to falter, as happened with inter in the recent Champions League match at the same venue.
However, the following goals Borussia fans waited as much as 37 minutes Axel Witsel minimizes the advantage of the away 2:3.
And on 90+3rd minute, Marco Reus set the final score in this fantastic match 3:3.