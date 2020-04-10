“Borussia” D start negotiations on the signing of ex-striker, “Dawn”
Dennis Bonaventure
Borussia Dortmund started negotiations on signing a striker of club Brugge Dennis Bonaventure, reports sportarena.com.
Also the services of a player of the national team of Nigeria interested in the two club in the Bundesliga – Leipzig and Leverkusen, and Napoli.
This season Dennis scored 9 goals in 33 appearances for club Brugge in all competitions.
Recall that the Nigerian 2016/17 season played for FC Zorya Luhansk. In 22 matches for “men” Bonaventure scored 6 goals.