“Borussia” (Dortmund) – “inter”: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, 5 November, in Dortmund “BVB Stadion”, containing international matches 65 590 viewers (on the Bundesliga fixtures — 81 359), will host the match 4th round group stage of the Champions League group F between the local “Borussia” and Milan “inter”. The match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Two weeks ago in Milan, the hosts won — 2:0 (Martinez, 22, Andreeva, 89), became the first in the current tournament. This allowed the “interisti” ahead of Dortmund and move into second place in the standings thanks to the best difference of scored and missed goals.
Note that after today’s match both teams have played three matches in national tournaments. Dortmund produced one win and one draw in the Bundesliga, sitting second in the table (three points ahead of the team from mönchengladbach), and successfully overcame the stage of the 1/16 finals of the German Cup. The Nerazzurri have played three games in the series And in which he scored two wins and one match ended in a draw behind leaders Juventus by one point.
Live on the territory of Ukraine the match will show TV channel "Football 2".
Photo Getty Images
