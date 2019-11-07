“Borussia” (Monchengladbach) – “Rum” — 1:0: online video goals of the match in the Europa League
Thursday, November 7, in mönchengladbach at the stadium “Borussia-Park”, containing a little less than 60 thousand spectators, the match 4th round group stage of the Europa League group J between the local “Borussia” and the Italian “Roma”.
Two weeks ago in Rome the teams played under the worst rainfall in a draw — 1:1. On goal by Roman Zaniolo in the first half, the visitors responded realized Schindler penalty on the fifth (!) minute of stoppage time.
After that, the rivals played in the domestic competitions. “Wolves” scored in Serie A with three wins and climbed to third place in the table behind Juventus to seven points and inter on six points. The mönchengladbach within the Bundesliga scored two wins and continue to lead, ahead of team-mates from Dortmund to three points, but the German Cup flew out, losing to the same team.
For the goals of the match online you can watch on the website “FACTS” in this news.
1:0 Fazio (35 min., own goal)
Photo Twitter of FC “Roma”
