Bosch found an alternative way of increasing the cruising range of electric cars
All automakers are now working on increasing resource automotive battery. This topic is extremely important. Appear the development of new types of batteries, but many of them are still at the experimental stage. The researchers Bosch went in a completely different direction to increase the cruising range of electric vehicles.
Electric cars, are equipped with identical batteries, is able to travel different distance. According to Bosch engineers, it’s all about power management is the most important element affecting how effectively the energy stored in the batteries is transmitted to the engine. So, one of the most costly side effects of this process is heat. And electronics, responsible for the management and transmission of power, and the engines convert the energy into heat, not miles traveled.
This is the problem planning to solve the Bosch engineers. They created a new design of a semiconductor of silicon carbide (SiC), which has better electrical conductivity than existing silicon chips. According to the company, new development can provide energy savings of up to 6%, while reducing by 50% the amount of energy it takes to heat. For example, in the car, usually drives about 400 kilometers, it will allow to increase the range to 24 additional kilometers.
In addition to increasing the range of speed, the chip will give the opportunity to reduce the cost of cooling the car, that would entail saving on costly materials. At the moment, Bosch is in the process of construction of new capacity for the production of silicon disks. The production of semiconductors will require about 14 weeks. Information about when the new technology will be applied in the automotive industry, yet.