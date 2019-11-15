Bosnia and Herzegovina – Italy: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
On Friday, November 15, in Zenica the stadium “bilino Polje”, able to accommodate 15 600 spectators, will host the match of the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 group J between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy. Beginning at 21:45 Kyiv time.
In the first game between the teams, which took place in June in Turin, the “Squadra Azzurra” in a tough opposition to beat balkantsev guests after the first half had a lead, but the Italians were still able to turn the tide of the match and snatched victory, and the winning goal was scored in the 86th minute.
Wards Roberto Mancini come to the fight, if you book in first place in the group and having a perfect record in the qualifying tournament with no losses is only Belgium. With Italy and scored a lot, nikolotov in the opponents 25 goals (an average of slightly more than three goals per game).
But the Bosnians have a pretty strong lineup, actually lost the chances to fight for the second place granting the right to qualify for Euro 2020 directly. All responsibility for the disastrous performance took on the head coach of the Croatian Robert prosinecki, who after an away defeat against Greece in the last round (1:2) exempt position.
For the goals of the match online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.”
