“Boss of all bosses” Lotu Guli swore to kill, “the lawyer” Badri: what happened
The famous “thief in law” Lotu Guli supposedly swore on the Koran (according to rumors) that would get out and kill criminal boss Badri Kutaisi by any means. What caused the wrath of the “boss of all bosses”? Your explanation gives a “mediacracy” with reference to the PrimeCrime.
The publication writes that “thief in law” Zachary Kalash (Shakro Young) can not put up with the increasing decline of its influence. Having failed in competition with the thief Lotu Guli “boss of all bosses” was the catalyst of the conflict between thieves Artem camo Saratov and Gorky. And all this to undermine its rival for influence in the criminal world of Merab Sukhumi.
As you know, earlier Shakro asked camo to abandon expose Artem Saratov, so as not to harm the Merab Sukhumi. According to sources, “Prime crime”, Shakro sacrifices the interests of his comrades, trying to regain authority.
“Impact camo Artem was part of the plan Shakro to undermine the authority of Merab, on which he moved, not having succeeded with Guli. To stay in the game, Shakro artificially creates tension, sacrificing those who believe him, but so far only in detriment and to the benefit of nasty. His support, even manifest, for those who is needy according to his mercy, doesn’t save” — reveals the true plan Shakro source.
So, evil plans Shakro touched Kujovich, preknowledge on the local environment Guli. Now his chances are zero to return former influence. The same applies to intervene in the case of Badri Kutaisi, whose authority is shaken, as it failed to gather a meeting to discuss the act of ghouls. It is because of these actions Badri Lotu Guli, rumors, and swore on the Quran that would get out and kill Badri by any means.
Camo also appeared in the number of victims of the tricky plans Shakro. Because now he is forced to hide from the “thieves in law” because of the impact on the Saratov. Also rumor has it that in the early 80s his in jail at the direction of the administration raped the prisoner who was later assassinated. When the thieves asked camo about it directly, he replied: “what, in the eye look?” The answer is thieves don’t like, but no reason to touch the camo then was not.
We will remind, at the moment Shakro Young is in prison. In 2018 he was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months in a penal colony on the case of extortion. After the verdict Shakro ceded the title of chief thief Russia. Who is it, besides Shakro, expect thieves Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli) and Merab Sukhumi.
As previously reported “FACTS”, reports rumors of thieves ‘ world (quite contradictory,” another group of “thieves in law” collects “the gathering” to deprive Guli, “crown”. According to the source, the reason for this decision was to support the ghouls, which he has Dzhumageldieva Armand known as Armand Wild. The latter is suspected of close ties with the secret services of Kazakhstan, he also hit the “kingpin” of Guram Chikhladze, and ghouls in this conflict, stood up for Wild.
