Both shotgun wedding? Sobchak showed a photo with a belly
Russian TV presenter, politician and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who on 13 September will be the wife of the Director Konstantin Bogomolov showed distinctly rounded belly.
One day ago Ksenia said that it is not expecting a child. “Weddings on the aerial — it’s all kind of sad, is this some kind of hopelessness,” said Sobchak and added that to chipout not want.
And later published in stories photo, which sits in a dress-coat, the fabric which underlines the distinctly rounded chest and abdomen.
Earlier, a friend of Sobchak Stanislav Sadalsky was joking about the wedding of Kseniya and Konstantin. “The wedding ceremony was so long that by its end, the bride was already in the seventh month,” he wrote.
Also recall that the wedding is rumored to be very “expensive and rich”.
