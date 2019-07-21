BottleCapChallenge: the young Ukrainian football player was surprised by the network in an unusual way to open a bottle (video)
Eleven-year-old citizen of Lviv Vladimir Bobenchik joined gained popularity challenge BottleCapChallenge, which has previously hosted many well-known personalities from the world of sport, show business, cinema.
Under the terms of the challenge, participants demonstrate various ways to Unscrew the cap on the bottle.
The boy was surprised by the social network, posted a video where he opens a bottle with a tennis ball.
The video shows how the guy fills the playing field with their feet, and then strike at the bottle. The ball went right into the lid, which then fell off the bottle.
The history of Lviv Vladimir of Bobenchik became widely known after the child was denied a visa to France for Euro 2016. The boy himself is football, knows the players of the Ukrainian team and even comes to training our players. Family Volodya decided to make him a gift — a trip to France for Euro 2016. Pre-purchased plane tickets, booked the hotel. When Vova was not granted visa, the boy was supported by hundreds of caring people, and the players of the Ukrainian team did for a young fan a video message. In the end, the guy still got his gift.
