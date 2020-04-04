Bottled water has an expiration date: why it matters
You probably always have a few bottles of water, and now, during the quarantine COVID-19, many people stock up on large packages of bottled water to be sure that they will last a long time. But it turns out that the water in the bottle really doesn’t last forever, because it has an expiration date. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
When was the last time you checked the expiration date of bottled water? Yes, it has an expiration date. Although the reason why meat or dairy products have an expiry date, rather obvious, you may be surprised that bottled water also has the date stamp of use.
It turns out that you need not worry about water quality and about the plastic that water is packaged. Usually manufacturers use polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for small bottles and high density polyethylene (HDPE) for coolers.
According to Amy Lee of the Mersey, an expert on healthy living and best-selling author, these plastics are “leached into the liquid, especially when the bottle is exposed to heat, including sunlight.” The toxicity contained in the plastic material penetrates into the water. In addition, you’ll be surprised at how often you should wash water bottle for repeated use.
This not only affects the taste of water, but can also create serious health hazards. Allocated plastic substances disrupt the endocrine system, cause reproductive system disorders, various cancers, neurological problems and damage the immune system. Plastic can also cause the accumulation in the water odors and other nasty impurities.
So how does the expiration date on bottles of water protects us from all this?
“Many companies producing bottled water put them on the standard shelf life of two years,” says mercy, but recognises that this is a fairly arbitrary number. There is no scientific way to accurately predict when the water in the bottle more undrinkable, but “it goes without saying that the longer the bottle was in circulation, the greater the likelihood that she was exposed to heating or beginning to deteriorate”.
According to experts, the water quality can depend on several factors.
“Even a brand new plastic bottle for hours more and was in a hot car can allocate the water of harmful and toxic compounds. And this can happen even if the first delivery of water in a grocery store,” says mercy.
But, as a rule, the use of bottled water is safe for health if you drink it soon after purchase, do not expose the bottle prolonged exposure to high temperatures, do not hold it too close to household chemicals and store in the refrigerator after opening.
