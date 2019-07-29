Bottom: photo of Putin in a submersible blew up the network

| July 29, 2019 | News | No Comments
Дно: фото Путина в батискафе взорвало сеть

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who during protests in Moscow sank to the bottom of the Gulf in a submersible to explore the wreck during the great Patriotic war, the submarine “Salmon”, captured in the photo.

The Twitter was published by the Kremlin press pool journalist Dmitry Smirnov.

“At the bottom” the Host Oil Gulf of Finland”, — he signed photo.

Social network users reacted caustically in the photo, and the event itself.

“No, it’s better — “the Chronicles @anurima”.

“You’d better just — “Bottom”.

“Choosing where thinner — soon to break the same.”

“@ylo in pusle – watercolor”.

We will remind, on July 27 in Moscow, police detained at least 1,300 people, both the protesters and accidentally caught in the Tube area people. They were beaten with batons, wringing his hands, some were injured.

The opposition announced a new protest, which was appointed on 3 August.

