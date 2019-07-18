Bought a Villa and a brand new Tesla: Ukrainian-tester robbed Microsoft of $ 10 million
US police arrested a 25-year-old citizen of Ukraine Volodymyr Kvashuk, who is accused of organizing large-scale fraudulent scheme while working at Microsoft. Writes about this edition of Marketwatch.
It is reported that from August 2016 to June 2018 Vladimir Kvashhuk worked at Microsoft. He was a contract employee, and then joined the staff and worked in Renton, Washington. The Ukrainian was QA testing team in the Universal Store Team, responsible for ecommerce activities.
The publication says that Microsoft testers can do free shopping using discount cards. But Kvashhuk instead of “physical goods” buy discount gift cards to the Microsoft store and sold them to third parties at low prices.
“Fraud allowed Kasuku whose salary before taxes was $ 116 thousand, to buy a Tesla worth $ 162 thousand and Villa at the lake for $ 1.6 million, Prosecutors claim that during the seven months of operation of the scheme to the Bank account of Kwasuka received $ 2.8 million”, — stated in the message.
Microsoft fired Kwasuka after an internal investigation launched due to a sharp rise in the use of gift cards. Now Ukrainian is arrested, he is indicted. If the ex-tester convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250 thousand.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Kropyvnyts’ke caught the crook who stole 2,2 million hryvnias of charitable funds. So, 30-the summer inhabitant of the Kirovograd area the victim on social networks or television programs, in which there was a speech about collecting money for treatment of children or seriously ill people. Then he used various methods to block SIM cards of the victims and receive access to mobile banking, and withdraw money from the account.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter