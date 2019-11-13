Bought for a dollar vase sold at auction for 600 thousand
A Briton, whose name was not disclosed, bought in a charity shop in Hertfordshire has attracted to it the old Chinese vase, paying for it only one pound (about $ 1.25). Later he decided to get rid of it and put on eBay, putting a very low starting price.
Surprisingly, for a lot had fierce competition. Rates began rapidly to rise. Intrigued, the seller went with his vase to the auction house Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers’. Those left him in shock, stating that this item was made for the Emperor of the Qing dynasty, who ruled from 1735 to 1796. Vase marked with the Imperial stamp and the traditional “Imperial” yellow, was designed to hang on the wall — one of the parties in her flat.
In the end, according to the newspaper Metro, rarity went under the hammer for 477 thousand dollars. Including surcharges, the total sum amounted to 607 thousand dollars. Lot became a citizen of China.
The seller is delighted with the deal. He intends to spend the money to “secure the future” of their three year old daughter.