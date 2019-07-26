Bow lips, eyebrows house: son Elizabeth Hurley copies of not only her hairstyle, but the makeup and the clothes

We believe: son Elizabeth Hurley has a great future. 17-year-old Damian won the genetic lottery and know where to draw inspiration. The presentation of the cosmetic brand he came dressed exactly the same legendary outfit his mom.

Губки бантиком, бровки домиком: сын Элизабет Херли копирует не только ее прически, но и макияж с нарядами

In nineties Elizabeth Hurley amazed fans with her perfect figure, gorgeous images, and what really must admit, the romance with Hugh Grant — Union many considered odd, although the actor and the model were together for 13 years and broke up quietly and civilized.

In 1994, Elizabeth arm in arm with Hugh came to the premiere of the film “Four weddings and a funeral” in a slinky black Versace gown with a slit on the side and huge pins on top of the bare body. This outfit is still considered one of the most memorable in the history of show business.

It’s been 25 years, and recalled that his mother — a real style icon, decided Damian Hurley. 17-year-old actor came to the presentation of b-line Pat McGrath Labs in Selfridge’s in London under very similar outfit. Not a dress, but too — black pants and jacket, which was adorned with the very famous pins.

The guy was in full regalia … with neatly arranged hair and makeup. No wonder — Damian recently became the face of Pat McGrath and is now actively promoting the brand to the masses.

