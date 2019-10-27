Box office “the Joker” beat all records
We are not surprised!
According to experts, the profits derived from the rental of the drama “Joker”, can reach a minimum of 464 million dollars.
Interestingly, the profit of “the Avengers: infinity War” amounted to 500 million, taking into account all production costs. At the moment fees “Joker” make up 741 million dollars. Looks like we’ve got some serious competition!
The advantage of “the Joker” in the small production costs. According to sources, the budget amounted to 60-70 million dollars, as the Studio has managed to save on tax incentives in new York. While advertising costs reached 120 million