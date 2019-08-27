Box office “the lion King” exceeded half a billion dollars
Global box office the film Walt Disney “the lion King” has overcome another psychological mark. According to statistics portal Boxoffice Mojo, after six weeks in theaters, the project, based on the cult cartoon, earned over half a billion dollars.
At the time of publication of this article the film was ranked ninth in the ranking of the most successful in history. In the near future, he will obviously be able to move two more positions to the top, pushing the adventure Thriller “furious 7” ($1.516 billion) and the adaptation of Marvel comics “the Avengers” (1,518 billion),
As for the leadership went on the weekend, then in North America it took the action movie called “Falling angel”, which started with $ 21 million. Comedy “Good boys” finished second with 11.7 million dollars.
It is also worth noting that thanks to a very impressive start in China, its cash could significantly add to the action movie “fast & furious Hobbs and the Show.” Three days in Chinese theaters, the movie earned more than $ 100 million and a world box office of the first spin-off of the popular series has grown to almost $ 600 million.