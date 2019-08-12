Boxer Mustache with his team outplayed the TV series “Brigade”
The absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik pleased its subscribers a new video in which he repeats a scene from the popular series “Brigada”.
Video boxer posted on his page in Instagram.
On video the Ukrainian athlete displays the main character of the series. In this video, also took part and the team Mustache. In one shot you can see his trainer and partners on fees.
It should be noted that the Tendril is currently in the United States, where he is actively preparing for his debut match in the heavyweight division. The fight will take place on October 12 in Chicago. Rival Ukrainian will be the Cameroonian boxer Carlos Takam.
The tendril had to fight with Takuma in may, but due to injury Ukrainian fight had to be postponed.
