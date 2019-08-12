Boy and girl: in the Belgian zoo Panda Hao Hao gave birth to twins (video)
In Belgium at the zoo “of Pierre Deisa” big Panda named Hao Hao gave birth to two cubs — a male and female. About it writes BBC with reference to the press service of the zoo.
It is specified that the male weighs 160 g, and the female born two hours later — 150 g. In General, the births of these animals in captivity is extremely rare.
Also, the report says that the next few days will be crucial to their survival. The cubs and their mother Hao Hao will be under the supervision of zoo staff, who must follow the proper care of babies.
“The birth of the two cubs is great news for this amazing species are still endangered. We are very proud, “said founder and President Eric Domb zoo.
The mother could rest, the zoo decided to leave with Hao Hao on one cub, while the other will be in the incubator artificial feeding.
Until the twins are born Hao Hao had once been the mother in “Pierre Deisa”. Panda rented from China for 15 years. All the baby pandas born in the period of the lease, are also property of China.
Giant pandas have unusual reproductive cycle: adult females are able to conceive only once a year, and this phase continues less than two days, causing bad Panda breed in captivity. People interfering in the process, believing that excite sexual desire in animals can, for example, showing them the so-called “Panda porn” – or even giving viagra. But these experiments were not crowned with much success.
Hao Hao artificially inseminated in April.
According to the world wildlife Fund, worldwide in nature, less than 2 thousand pandas.
In 2016, the international Union for conservation of nature and natural resources changed the status of giant pandas with species under threat, in appearance, vulnerable.
As previously reported “FACTS”, three years ago in the same Paira Daiza zoo Panda Hao Hao gave birth to a cub weighing 171 grams.
