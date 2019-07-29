“Boy, get yourself a new one, and send the fat bitch in the gym”. The film silenced all the haters
Melissa Gibson (Melissa Gibson) is one of the brightest representatives of bodypositive. The girl lives in America and actively engaged in your blog. Melissa is against all standards of beauty and shows that you can be attractive in any body.
Melissa claims that there are things that are ten times more important than appearance. Young man girls support their favorite. A large amount of time they spend together and delight subscribers joint photo.
Recently, Melissa put a picture of your vacation, like not many. Subscribers have expressed their opinion, saying that the girl is not a decent guy.
Of course, there were those people who felt that the couple truly loves each other. Were advisers who recommended the guy find the girl, and Melissa to send to lose weight.
Perhaps someone at the scene of Melissa would be mad at me and deleted the photo, but she isn’t fazed. Instantly the girl gave a rebuff to all the commenters who have responded negatively about her.
Here is what she said:
Making photos in a brilliant gown along with the person you love, people comment about your body, write that you doubt the sincerity of the feelings, and say that I don’t deserve him. That’s just he want me, and me him, and our figures are fully satisfied us. It’s not some fetish or some kind of anomaly. This is normal. Weight, height, age, religion, nationality, gender, all this is not important, the main thing in relations love, not all these little things and prejudices!”