Boy-skateboarder only ten, but he’s already melted the heart of the whole world
Maxim had a sad fate. Six-month old baby mom left me alone while she went on about their business. The apartment the fire started, and the child received severe burns. Feet baby had to be amputated.
Of course, the mother lost parental rights, and two Maxim again had the opportunity to be happy, it took a couple of the Northern capital.
Over time, the boy was fascinated by skateboards, they facilitate the movement Maxim.
Soon the hobby became a profession, the boy began to win.
Gradually, the family began to travel around the world, Maxim was into skateboarding and did a considerable success.
One day the boy noticed Tony hawk is a famous skateboarder. He filmed and showed the Instagram video with Maxim, which instantly spread through the Network and won the hearts of thousands of people.
He is now running his own Instagram, which had about fifty thousand subscribers.
We wish the boy success in his favorite sport!