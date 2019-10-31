Boyfriend Jenna Duan made her cry at the first meeting
Acting Steve Qazi was deeply touched by jenna a few years ago.
Jenna Duane became a member of The women’s summit Wrap”s Power 2019, which was held in Santa Monica, California. During the event, the actress told about the meeting with her current boyfriend Steve Qazi. Was before Steve and Jenna met, the actress went to a Broadway show “Once” in which Kesey played a major role. By the way, for this role he won the Tony Award.
Seven years ago my mom got on this show, and I was just amazed at the talent Steve! Literally to tears! After the show I grabbed mom and we went to meet him,
— told Jenna and added that at the meeting expressed his admiration for Kesey.
According to Duane, Steve started to show her signs of attention, when she just broke up with Channing Tatum.
He said then that I will never forget our first meeting. It was a great moment! I have always said that the universe works in wonderful and mysterious ways.
summed up Jenna.
Recall that Duan and Tatum broke up last year because of “irreconcilable differences.” Married to Channing Jenna gave birth daughter Everly, and now she was pregnant from Steve.