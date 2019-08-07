Boyfriend Kylie Jenner strewn floor in her mansion with rose petals: commentators sympathized…

| August 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Бойфренд Кайли Дженнер усыпал пол в ее особняке лепестками роз: комментаторы посочувствовали...

The youngest billionaire in the world is preparing to celebrate her birthday. August 10, Kylie Jenner, youngest sister Kim Kardashian, is 22. She rented for the celebration luxury 90-foot yacht Tranquility worth $ 250 million.

Boyfriend Kylie Travis Scott, the father of her eight month old daughter Stormy already did beloved an early present. He covered the floor in her mansion with a thick layer of petals of red roses for the sum more than 50 thousand dollars. Jenner posted Instagram video, boasting a surprise.

View this post in Instagram

My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!! Omg

Publication from Kylie (@kyliejenner) Aug 5, 2019 at 1:37 PDT

The sight, needless to say, impressive. But netizens sympathized with the cleaning lady Kylie, where you will have to clean it up. And called a nice gesture rapper “a waste of money and energy.” “I don’t think the Jenner will all be raking in the broom”, “Imagine clearing? My vacuum cleaner has broken down…”, “That’s very nice, but for some reason I feel I just hate this. With me something?” — wrote commentators.

Бойфренд Кайли Дженнер усыпал пол в ее особняке лепестками роз: комментаторы посочувствовали...Kylie and Travis

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.