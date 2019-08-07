Boyfriend Kylie Jenner strewn floor in her mansion with rose petals: commentators sympathized…
The youngest billionaire in the world is preparing to celebrate her birthday. August 10, Kylie Jenner, youngest sister Kim Kardashian, is 22. She rented for the celebration luxury 90-foot yacht Tranquility worth $ 250 million.
Boyfriend Kylie Travis Scott, the father of her eight month old daughter Stormy already did beloved an early present. He covered the floor in her mansion with a thick layer of petals of red roses for the sum more than 50 thousand dollars. Jenner posted Instagram video, boasting a surprise.
View this post in Instagram
My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!! Omg
The sight, needless to say, impressive. But netizens sympathized with the cleaning lady Kylie, where you will have to clean it up. And called a nice gesture rapper “a waste of money and energy.” “I don’t think the Jenner will all be raking in the broom”, “Imagine clearing? My vacuum cleaner has broken down…”, “That’s very nice, but for some reason I feel I just hate this. With me something?” — wrote commentators.
Kylie and Travis
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter