Boyfriend Svitolina openly talked about the reasons for the closure of the General page in Instagram (photo)
July 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
French tennis player Gael Monfils spoke about what inspired him and the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa to close the General account in Instagram.
“We just had the time to live for yourself. It’s nice to share something with the fans, but the last 2-3 weeks have we had some ideas, we needed some space just for us. We had a little argument over this and finally decided to close the page. But then everyone started saying that we broke up, so had to restore it. And now we have new ideas. We have no quarrel, although because of this we have just had a quarrel“, — quotes the words Monfis publishing Outside the Ball.
