Boys: Ashton Kutcher with his son Dimitri in Los Angeles
September 25, 2019
No ghosts of the past can not overshadow the image of the exemplary family man and a caring father, which now is Ashton Kutcher.
Recently the paparazzi caught Ashton in Beverly hills. The actor stopped off here on his business. And the company he was 2-year-old son Dimitry. The blond boy who is becoming more like his famous mom Mila kunis, conveniently located at Ashton arms.
These touching shots got to the net on the background of the scandalous stories that the ex-wife of Ashton actress demi Moore described in his memoirs. On the pages of the book, which goes on sale next Tuesday, September 24, she spoke about the numerous infidelities Kutcher, their unborn baby and booze, which addicted her young husband.