Brabham BT62 begins production in Australia
Brabham Automotive has confirmed production of its hypercar BT62 in Adelaide.
During the Festival of speed at Goodwood founder and owner David Brabham told a foreign newspaper that the first three BT62 will be delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2020.
“We are currently undergoing Assembly. We will have three cars. Yes, we had some delays. But it was mainly to suppliers and some of the consequences of Brexit. But it is mostly behind and now we invest in a factory,” explained Brabham.
Brabham initially planned to deliver the first of his BT62 owner in Germany next month, but the client is happy willing to wait for the track version. In the end, delays for vehicles of this type are not unusual, and the owners often are willing to wait until the car is completely ready.
While BT62 was originally released as a hypercar for the tracks, the company has already announced the package, which can make it legally earlier this year. The conversion can be performed in the UK and Australia and includes features such as front and rear lifts, air conditioning, door locks and immobilizers.
Regardless of whether it is street law or not, BT62 equipped with a 5.4-liter V8 that pumps out 700 HP and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm) of torque, and is equipped with an aggressive aerodynamic kit that generates a lot of downforce. Earlier this year he set the lap record at the Australian circuit mount Panorama in Bathurst, state of New South Wales, exceeding the previous owner of the racing car Audi R8 GT3 Ultra.