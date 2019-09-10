Brabus implanted V12 engine in the new G-class
The V12 engine has remained a matter of days before he vacates in the automotive sector for hybrid and electric vehicles, but that doesn’t stop certain tuners.
Mercedes gradually stops the production of double-cylinder 6.0-litre turbocharged engine, offering the latest S65 AMG Final Edition with a powerful V12. Although the family Maybach this engine still exists, its days are numbered. The demand for models equipped with a positive displacement motor, is low and the cost of that V12 to comply with the more stringent emission standards high, so maintaining it for a long period is not economical.
For this reason, Mercedes is unlikely to offer the newest G-Class such a motor, but if someone really wants an SUV with twelve cylinders and three-pointed star, Brabus will offer an alternative. “G V12 900” is one of the most luxurious SUVs ever seen in the automotive world, complete with a 6.3-liter V12 turbocharged engine, outstanding 888 HP
While the massive engine produces an enormous peak torque of 1500 Nm corresponding to the powerful Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, it is actually limited to “only” 1200 Nm. This step tuners went to provide it with durability. Huge power is transmitted to both axles through an automatic transmission with nine speeds, which, we believe, has been strengthened to cope with the high torque.
Such power, experts managed to achieve thanks to the increase in engine size from 6.0 to 6.3 liters and the replacement of turbochargers. In addition, there are special exhaust manifolds, new intake manifold with custom filter and outlet stainless steel ending dual chrome tips exhaust system.
Thanks to this set of a large G-Class can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and a top speed electronically limited at around 280 km/h.
In addition, the car is 10 cm wider, and also got increased a rut. Available wheel sizes up to 24 inches, covered low profile tires 355/25 R24. Among other improvements may be noted numerous exterior carbon fiber components mounted in the roof spoiler, custom suspension, adapted to the heavy configuration of the SUV, and all-leather interior with aluminum pedals and other add-ons.
As noted on the website of the company, the novelty will cost immodest 605 055 euros. Moreover, the Brabus is planning to collect only 10 instances of the model