“Brace fell off”: the network has a good laugh over the “embarrassment” with a Russian fighter at air show
At the International aviation and space salon MAKS-2019 during the flight of the latest Russian MiG-35 was an emergency — from the wing of the car in the air flew one of the panels. A photo appeared on Twitter of The Aviationist.
Netizens exploded with ironic comments suggesting that the plane flew on the legendary “brace”.
“Brace blown,” wrote one user
“At MAKS-2019, ultra-modern and has no analogues in the world, the MiG-35 is almost, broke up in flight… What can I say — take it!”, — another commenter.
“He even without wings can fly,” a version of what happened.
Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about a series of air accidents in Russia. As of mid-day on 31 August for the third plane made a hard landing in the suburbs.
And before that, in Yakutia, a private An-2 plane made an emergency landing, which killed 2 people.
The third incident happened with a passenger Airbus A-320 of airline “Siberia”, flying from Vladivostok. He was forced to make an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a technical fault.
