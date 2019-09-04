Brad pitt admitted that after breaking up with Angelina Jolie attended alcoholics anonymous
Brad pitt openly admitted that after breaking up with Angelina Jolie, he spent a year and a half been attending the meetings of alcoholics anonymous. About this 55-year-old actor told in an interview to the New York Times.
He said it was a “safe place” where he could free himself, revealing the “disgusting side of yourself.”
In his group were all men, and he marveled at their vulnerability. “All these people sitting around the table and talking so openly and honestly, as I’ve never heard of,” said brad. Despite the “anonymity”, fellow sufferers, of course, recognized movie star. But, oddly enough, none of them sold the story of pitt-alcoholic media. They all trusted each other and were in solidarity. And because of this, pitt gained a moral cleansing. He now leads a sober lifestyle.
As you know, the last straw for the marriage of pitt and Jolie, broke up in September 2011, became their quarrel on Board the aircraft, drinking actor, when he also yelled at their eldest adopted son Maddox. Immediately after that Angelina filed for divorce.
Pitt also told the newspaper that he had problems not only with alcohol but also with drugs. So, he smoked marijuana, trying to cope with collapsed on him with glory in the 1990-ies. He was tired chained to it attention and has evolved partly as a hermit.
