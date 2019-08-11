Brad pitt almost died after a dangerous procedure in a Scientology Church
In the 1990s, brad pitt realized that too was addicted to drugs. In trying to quit an addiction, he turned to the Scientology Church, but fled from there during one of the procedures actor almost died.
Not only Tom cruise likes Scientology. In 1990-e years one of the most dedicated adherents of this religion was brad pitt (by the way, with the filing of the cruise). Edition RadarOnline revealed shocking details of the time. It turns out that the actor almost died because of the ritual, which is called the “sweat box”.
51-year-old ex-Scientologist Sam Domingo told reporters that brad tried to get clean from drugs, and therefore come to Church. He was accepted with open arms and offered a unique way of purification — “box pot”. Domingo explained, “Is a procedure during which the Scientologists are stuffed with human vitamins, put him in a sauna and sweat it for five hours a day.” Needless to say, it is very dangerous?
“At least four children died during this program. Brad did the same thing,” continued Frank Sam. Pitt, fortunately, thought better of it and just ran away from the Church. “They couldn’t stop him,” said Domingo.
At the same time pitt was in the Church and his girlfriend Juliette Lewis, they dated from 1990 to 1993. She, too, struggled with drug addiction. Juliette, unlike brad, is still a follower of Scientology. In 2018, she even publicly defended the Church when the wife of will Smith only stated that he did not want to join the ranks of Scientologists.
Say, incidentally, that in 2013, the year pitt thought of going back to Church, but it is not supported by Angelina Jolie. Moreover, according to insiders, she was furious when I saw my husband brochure about Scientology.