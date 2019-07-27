Brad pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio spoke about the work with each other

July 27, 2019
Soon a Russian screens out the film “Once in Hollywood” directed by Quentin Tarantino, in which for the first time, viewers will be able to see the star Duo of actors brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. At the premiere in L. A. they talked about working with each other.

Брэд Питт и Леонардо Ди Каприо рассказали о работе друг с другом

Fans began to wonder why they had not been seen to work together. To this question, brad pitt joked to the prohibition of approaching DiCaprio, established by the court in 1994.

Based on the rave reviews of the star of “Titanic”, he had long dreamed about working with him. At the premiere screening of “Once in Hollywood” in Los Angeles, the actor said about the energy of Pitta, which was very helpful when shooting both of them, and also about the incredible talent of his partner.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.