Brad pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio spoke about the work with each other
Soon a Russian screens out the film “Once in Hollywood” directed by Quentin Tarantino, in which for the first time, viewers will be able to see the star Duo of actors brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. At the premiere in L. A. they talked about working with each other.
Fans began to wonder why they had not been seen to work together. To this question, brad pitt joked to the prohibition of approaching DiCaprio, established by the court in 1994.
Based on the rave reviews of the star of “Titanic”, he had long dreamed about working with him. At the premiere screening of “Once in Hollywood” in Los Angeles, the actor said about the energy of Pitta, which was very helpful when shooting both of them, and also about the incredible talent of his partner.