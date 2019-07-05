Brad pitt appeared on the cover of Australian gloss
The latest issue of Australian GQ came out with a 55-year-old brad pitt on the cover. After the success of Quentin Tarantino’s”Once in Hollywood” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the actor who played one of the main roles in the film, do not cease to ask about his movie work. However, pitt doesn’t promise the fans a lot of new roles.
According to the actor, he is now more fun doing the production. Moreover, brad has not excluded that will soon be less to do.
I really like to be on the other side of the camera, responsible for the production of the project. I really believe that acting is more suitable for young people. It is not that interesting, distinctive characters for Mature actors. Nobody cancelled natural selection, — he said in an interview with GQ.
Fans of Hollywood stars have no doubt that pitt is in good shape, but more often he speaks in an interview about new interests. Among Hobbies of recent years — a sculpture class. According to brad, he can all day in a Studio.