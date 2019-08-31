Brad pitt assumes that humans are the only intelligent beings in the Universe
Brad pitt has shared his opinion regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life. Hollywood actor gave an interview while participating in the Venice film festival.
In the event brad pitt involved in the promotion of the film “To the stars” with his participation, directed by James gray. The story presents the viewer with an astronaut going on a journey through the vast Solar system. Speaking about his attitude to extraterrestrial life and how it is shown in the film, the Hollywood star said that the existence of someone in the Universe besides humans, in the film it is shown unexpectedly.
Brad pitt admits that in space there may not be anyone but the inhabitants of the Earth. This, according to the actor, no less frightening than the idea that extraterrestrial intelligence exists, planning to either help humanity or destroy it.