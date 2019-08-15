Brad pitt became interested in the actress body double of Angelina Jolie media (photos)

| August 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Брэд Питт увлекся актрисой-двойником Анджелины Джоли – СМИ (фото)

In that time, angelina Jolie was suspected of trying to steal from the family of Chris Hemsworth, she is almost ex-husband brad Pete is credited with fascination with the young actress Samantha Robinson.

Edition of Woman’s Day writes that 55-year-old brad imbued with romantic feelings for 27-year-old Samantha, with whom he starred in the film of Quentin Tarantino “Once.in Hollywood”. She played a small role in the Abigail Folger.

British-American actress, in whose veins flows also blood of the Panama, looks like Jolie — they’re both attractive brunettes and have similar facial bone structure.

Брэд Питт увлекся актрисой-двойником Анджелины Джоли – СМИ (фото)Samantha

“Their attraction to each other was undeniable… It certainly looks like Angie and it’s completely his type. They enjoy each other’s company and spend a lot of time together,” alleges a source. Allegedly the pair had been secretly chosen to date. And the members of the crew, “with bated breath”, watch: how far will the relationship of brad and Samantha on and on.

Брэд Питт увлекся актрисой-двойником Анджелины Джоли – СМИ (фото)

However, pitt is attributed to an affair with a partner in the film “Once upon a time in Hollywood” — Margot Robbie.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.