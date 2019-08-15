Brad pitt became interested in the actress body double of Angelina Jolie media (photos)
In that time, angelina Jolie was suspected of trying to steal from the family of Chris Hemsworth, she is almost ex-husband brad Pete is credited with fascination with the young actress Samantha Robinson.
Edition of Woman’s Day writes that 55-year-old brad imbued with romantic feelings for 27-year-old Samantha, with whom he starred in the film of Quentin Tarantino “Once.in Hollywood”. She played a small role in the Abigail Folger.
British-American actress, in whose veins flows also blood of the Panama, looks like Jolie — they’re both attractive brunettes and have similar facial bone structure.
Samantha
“Their attraction to each other was undeniable… It certainly looks like Angie and it’s completely his type. They enjoy each other’s company and spend a lot of time together,” alleges a source. Allegedly the pair had been secretly chosen to date. And the members of the crew, “with bated breath”, watch: how far will the relationship of brad and Samantha on and on.
However, pitt is attributed to an affair with a partner in the film “Once upon a time in Hollywood” — Margot Robbie.
