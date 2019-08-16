Brad pitt captivated fans elegant way

August 16, 2019 | Entertainment
This week American actor brad pitt visited the premiere of the film “Once in Hollywood” in Mexico city. The new film of Director Quentin Tarantino has already collected in hire of $41.5 million, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to Gazeta.ua.

Брэд Питт очаровал поклонников элегантным образом

On the red carpet, the actor has appeared in a beige suit. Image complements chunky boots, a mustard shirt and straw hat.

“For the filming of the movie brad completely changed your daily routine, exercise regime. The result was an amazing physical shape, which he demonstrated in the film. Also, after the divorce with Angelina in 2016, pitt began to work on myself to become healthy and a better father,” — said a source close to the star.

