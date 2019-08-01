Brad pitt confused partner on the film, publicly attacked him with kisses (photos)

Брэда Питта смутила партнерша по фильму, публично пристававшая к нему с поцелуями (фото)

At the London premiere of new paintings by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood” one of the main roles brad pitt was in a very awkward position. 55-year-old actor pretty confused partner on the film — the 33-year-old Lena Dunham, also known for Comedy series “Girls”.

Lina didn’t pitt passage, publicly sticking with kisses. The actor, who still has not issued his divorce with Angelina Jolie, letting myself kiss, but kept very hard. And Lina, as the newspaper notes, the Daily Mail, could not settle down. And even when the members of the crew posed for the cameras lined up in a row, all the time I leaned forward, trying to meet eyes with pitt — they say, “you can’t hide from me”.

Dunham was not yet officially married. From 2012 to 2017, she met musician Jack Antonoff. Your interest alone now brad she’s not trying to hide. The 22-year age difference does not bother her.

photo Daily Mail

