Brad pitt first appeared on screen in advertising fast food
Brad pitt in the TV show “Ellen DeGeneres” told his on-screen debut is associated with junk food advertising. However, the 55-year-old actor is not ashamed of this work.
“There is nothing to be ashamed of, noted celebrity, a person in fact need to eat.” The offer to star in a promotional video, through which he first appeared on the big screen, the actor received from the network of fast food restaurants “El Pollo Loco” (translated name sounds like “crazy chicken”). Pitt is difficult to say what fee he received for such an unusual role, but remembers that he had been deceived, underpaid for the work.
The movie star, who won the “title” main “fatal beauty”, inundated with offers from the Directors. Recently released picture of the “Once in Hollywood” with his participation. Pitt, despite to a successful acting career, wants to go into filmmaking. The celebrity admitted he was “behind the camera” is now much more interesting than to fulfill the role.