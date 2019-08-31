Brad pitt got a new tattoo next to the one dedicated to angelina Jolie
Brad pitt arrived at the Venice film festival literally not with empty hands: the actor showed a fresh tattoo on the bicep. Now next to the line from a poem by the poet Rumi depicts the figure of a man looking at his shadow.
Brad pitt appeared at the Venice film festival tanned and rested. The actor happily posed for photographers who managed to capture his new tattoo. Earlier at the same place brad pitt have filled the line from the poem: “There is a magical meadow that lies outside the circle of our concepts about good and evil. Look for it is there we meet each other”. Angelina Jolie did the same shortly before the break.
The biceps of brad pitt now adorns the image of the silhouette of a man who looks at his own shadow. The actor holds the meaning of the picture in secret, but we can assume that this tattoo contains a philosophical implication: 55 brad began to think about what he left behind.
Line from a poem is not the only tattoo on the body Pitta, dedicated to the former spouse. On the right wrist of the actor caused a capital letter the name of Angelina Jolie and their children, and belly — her birth date in Khmer. Angelina Jolie has a similar tattoo. It is noteworthy that even after the breakup they both seem to is not going to remove them.