Brad pitt has accused angelina Jolie in “poisoning of children” (photo)
After reports of what Angelina Jolie can’t forgive brad pitt, it became known that the 55-year-old actor, in turn, is to blame his almost ex-wife. As writes the edition of the National Enquirer, citing its sources, pitt thinks Jolie is “poison children”, pitting them against him. She’s framing brad, trying to put it in front of 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Paxam, 14-year-old Zaharau, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, in the worst way. And brad, she States that children “hate” and don’t want to see him.
But, says the source, pitt is not going to give up and buy into the lies of Jolie that children no longer want to be with him. “He will fight it by all possible means!”, — says the publication.
The battle for child custody between two movie stars still ongoing and started in 2016, the divorce process still not completed, although previously the court has already recognized the actors are not married. This year, the court expanded the rights pitt, allowing him to spend more time with children despite the fact that Angelina was against it.
According to us media reports pitt hoped that at Thanksgiving he to take the kids to themselves — with the exception of Cambodian Maddox, with whom he has really no relations. Maddox is now in University in South Korea and does not communicate with the father. On thanksgiving, the eldest son of Jolie and pitt in any case is unlikely to come to the United States.
For divorce, Jolie filed after an incident in a private jet, claiming that pitt raised his hand to Maddox. This information later was not confirmed. However, the fight between them actually happened.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter