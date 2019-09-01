Brad pitt has called the most challenging role in his career
The role of the sullen astronaut McBride from the film “To the stars” was in the professional career of brad pitt the most difficult. About it journalists were told by the very famous artist.
The film “To the stars”, film Director James gray made his debut at the film festival in Venice, taking place these days. The picture takes part in the main competition. Brad pitt not only played in this fantasy drama, he became one of the producers of the picture. Hero Hollywood actor — a vicious and harsh astronaut who is in search of a father went to the remotest corners of the Solar system. According to brad pitt, this work became the most difficult in his life, as a journey into space, which he needed to demonstrate with the screen, in reality he was the “journey of the protagonist inside the private world”.
By the way, critics have already appreciated the game famous American actor. The role brad pitt produced and on the experts and the audience a great impression. While the drama they compared with the “Solaris” by Andrei Tarkovsky and other films of eminent film Directors.