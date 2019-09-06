Brad pitt has described how he attended meetings of alcoholics anonymous
55-year-old brad pitt, it seems, overcame alcohol addiction, which, by his own admission, broke up their marriage with Angelina Jolie. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor admitted that he helped alcoholics anonymous meeting. He went to those meetings and talked to other addicts within a year and a half.
I have achieved the highest possible result. I was sitting beside other people. They openly and honestly say that I have never heard before. We all went to a safe place, told pitt about the community meetings of alcoholics anonymous.
Speaking of security he said is true in every sense. No one in the group has not sold his story to the tabloids.
For me, therapy was a real release and expose their bad sides. This is a huge value— added brad.
Angelina Jolie sued for divorce in September 2016 after a family quarrel on Board the aircraft. Pitt had words with her and son Maddox, which is still not communicating after all.
Just a few months after the start of divorce proceedings brad has agreed to shoot the film “To the stars” (Ad Astra). According to the actor, he invested in the image of his character and personal problems.
I had family problems. Would prefer not to develop this theme. The fact that each of us is experiencing the pain, sorrow and loss. We spend most of our life hiding them inside itself. Is to open, the actor said in an interview.