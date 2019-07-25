Brad pitt has explained why not previously worked with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Soon on the screens out the new film by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood” where the audience first sees a Duo of two of Hollywood beauties ― Leonardo DiCaprio and brad pitt. It is not surprising that among the fans there is a question why these two never starred together?
“The fact that they gave me a restraining order, I was unable to approach him. There was one incident in 94-m to year, which we don’t like to remember,” joked brad pitt, when asked why their collaboration with DiCaprio had to wait so long.
However, judging by the glowing reviews, DiCaprio about brad pitt, star of “Titanic” for a long time wanted to act with him. At the world premiere of “One day in Hollywood”, which was held in Los Angeles on Monday, he praised the creative and personal qualities of the colleagues. “Not only is he incredibly talented, he is also very easy to work with. He radiated energy, which we both needed. Our heroes are well versed in Los Angeles versed in the film industry, and their professional relationship gradually turned into a kindred,” said Leo.