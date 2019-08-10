Brad pitt impressed me with the abs
Famous Hollywood actor, ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, brad pitt has put themselves in a good physical shape, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
In one scene of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once in Hollywood” brad pitt took his shirt off and bared torso, fans were able to appreciate the trim figure and abs.
Fans of the actor came to the delight of his physique. They also noted that pitt began to look much better than in the marriage with Angelina Jolie.
As you know, the actor quit drink alcohol, and began attending meetings of alcoholics anonymous. The sex symbol of Hollywood has returned to a healthy lifestyle and excellent physical shape, and also became keen on Cycling.
In part, this is due to the fact that brad pitt has hired a chef who cooks him healthy food. Now the actor looks like in his best years.