Brad pitt is “optimistic” reunification with Angelina Jolie
Actor brad pitt responded to the question about how it relates to the idea of reuniting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The couple was in a relationship since 2005, but in 2016 announced the divorce.
Since pitt and Jolie refuse detailed comments about their breakup. To agree on joint child custody, the pair managed only in 2018 and in January 2019 former spouses caught together in the framework of the meeting, held in the office. Recently, the star of the tape “Once in Hollywood” gave an interview to GQ where he was asked how he relates to the idea of reunification with Angelina Jolie. Brad pitt briefly summarized that “optimistic” about it.
In particular, the actor explained, which is similar to the idea of new film with his participation — “ To the stars”. The representative of Hollywood believes that all people are somehow linked, but for him personally it is important with whom he spends his time.