Brad pitt lit a new tattoo
The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of the film with his participation.
Stars flock to the Venice film festival. Arrived in Venice and brad pitt, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Focus.
Reporters noted that the 55-year-old actor has a new tattoo on his right biceps. It depicts a man who looks for his shadow. New picture paparazzi saw when pitt raised his hand to greet them.
The new image complements the poem that pitt did once, dedicating it to angelina Jolie, with whom he was still married.
Pitt to tattoo then chose the lines of the Persian poet Rumi, who lived in the XIII century: “There is a magical meadow that lies outside the circle of our concepts about good and evil. Look for it! There we meet each other. We can never meet on earth.”